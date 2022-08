NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A community cleanup at Mill Creek yielded 3,000 pounds of trash and debris picked up in southeast Nashville.

The Cumberland River Compact hosted the cleanup, which had 34 volunteers filling and removing 100 bags.

This comes a year after the March 2021 flood impacted the area and the waterway.

Those interested in volunteering at the next cleanup can do so on the volunteer website.