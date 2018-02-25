Volunteers Give Back In Smyrna
SMYRNA, Tenn. - Volunteers from across the country came together in Middle Tennessee to give back to the Smyrna community.
More than 100 people from Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and Touchstone Energy pitched in to help improve the Wherry Housing Community and John Colemon Elementary School.
Participants were in town for a conference and wanted to take time to give back.
They painted, cleared brush, renovated a bathroom, and installed energy efficient lighting. Volunteers said it’s hard work, but it’s rewarding to be able to do their part to help the community.
“When they get on the bus at the end of the day, they are tired, dirty, pain on them, but they are all smiling and asking, ‘When are we doing this again?’” said Alan Shedd, Director of Energy Solutions with Touchstone Energy.
This was the tenth year the companies have hosted a community service project.