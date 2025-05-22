NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers honor fallen heroes at Nashville National Cemetery through Project Valor cleanup and flower placement

Project Valor is an effort from Heroes Vodka to ensure Nashville National Cemetery reflects the respect those heroes deserve and it's happening right now.

Volunteers gathered at Nashville National Cemetery on Wednesday ahead of Memorial Day.

The event began at 9 a.m. with community members coming together to clean gravesites and place flowers throughout the cemetery.

Project Valor includes special floral tributes for Medal of Honor recipients and Purple Heart honorees buried at the national cemetery.

Volunteers will continue their work until 1 p.m., and anyone interested in participating is welcome to stop by and help.

Have questions about Project Valor or other Memorial Day events? Email Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

