Volunteers needed to help plant trees for Clarksville tornado victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers handed out trees at Heritage Park in Clarksville a year after the tornado caused so much destruction.

Hands On Nashville said more volunteers are needed to help plant the trees this Sunday and next weekend.

Michelle Austin reflects on a difficult year for Clarksville as the Director of Neighborhood and Community Services.

"These are the families that had to put their homes back together," said Austin."We know that we have about a 1000 households that were dramatically affected by the tornado on December 9 of last year."

She knows the tornado impacted each person who drives through to pickup a tree.

"There was a lady that stopped by just a little while ago," said Autsin. "She was picking up her tree and she told me her story how she was taking cover with her grandchild and just the emotions that she felt in that moment."

Regrowth in Clarksville might take a while, but each new leaf shows more resiliency.

"I think it is just important to remember that these families have been picking up pieces of their home literally for the last 12 months," said Austin.

Walker Farms donated 150 trees to the city to give out to families affected by the Dec. 9 tornado last year.

