Volunteers needed to set up flags ahead of Tennessee National Guardsman's funeral

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee National Guardsman that was killed last month in a helicopter crash will be laid to rest this weekend. Ahead of the funeral, volunteers are needed to set up flags to honor him.

Volunteers will be creating a memorial of flags surrounding the church where the funeral will be. They plan to set up 600 3x5 flags around the area.

It's being organized by “The Flagman’s Mission Continues." Volunteers are asked to meet at 4 p.m. Friday, March 10 at First Baptist Church in Gallatin. Anyone who is able to walk, can carry at least five pounds and is at least 11 years old can help.

Chief Warrant Officer Danny Randolph is being laid to rest Saturday, March 11.

Randolph and Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham lost their lives when their Black Hawk helicopter fell from the sky. Wadham was laid to rest earlier this week.

Randolph, who grew up in Gallatin and lived in Murfreesboro, was a husband and father of four. His family said it was always his dream to fly, a sentiment echoed by his friends.

The helicopter crash is still under investigation.

Volunteers are also needed to take down the flags on Sunday, March 12 at noon.

