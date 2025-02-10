Volunteers pack 2,000+ snack bags for Antioch High School students over the weekend

ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Students at Antioch High School will be receiving a special treat on Monday.

Local organizers packed more than 2,000 snack bags this weekend to hand out.

“They're getting that goody bag of a savory and a sweet treat, but also beverages as well,” said LaBria Appleton, an advocacy coach with Metro Nashville Schools and one of the organizers for the snack bag effort.

The chips, cookies, crackers, and more serve a greater purpose than eliminating hunger.

“We were able to get the community back together with multiple organizations and come together this time and make 2000 plus snack bags,” Appleton said.

Appleton runs a Facebook group called Everyday Mama.

Several organizations came together to help acquire donations and pack the snack bags.

Many of the bags have kind words to accompany the food, that's paired with an additional message students can pick up.

“Notes are provided for students. If they need those words of encouragement, they have those to grab and go as needed,” Appleton said.

Shortly after the fatal shooting at Antioch High School in January, Appleton helped launch a similar effort to bring snack bags for the staff.

This weekend, volunteers of all ages joined the assembly line to get the bags.

"It feels good to be able to know that you can help out and help the community and be there for other students.” said Rose Williams, a 13-year-old volunteer packing snack bags.

According to Appleton, the bags could be a snack or added to a lunch, but a little bit of comfort food can go a long way.

“Being able to give food as a calming mechanism, I know it may seem strange, but it’s a great calming tool” Appleton said.

