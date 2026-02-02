Volunteers serve hot meals to Nashville families still without power after winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a week of widespread power outages from a devastating winter storm, thousands of Nashville families are still living in the dark. But at Pearl Cohn High School's cafeteria, volunteers like Kym Holt are making sure no one goes hungry.

"Oh, justvolunteering and giving our food, helping give it back to those who's in the need. Giving my time back today. That's all," Holt said.

While Holt has power at her home keeping her twins warm, she showed up to help anyone who walked through the doors. After serving families for days, she says many are still struggling without electricity.

"It ain't good because it's cold out there. It's very cold. A lady told me she didn't have power six or seven days so I'm very blessed to have power," Holt said.

Metro Schools partnered with World Kitchen and Mercy Chefs for another day of meal services, helping families impacted by the widespread outages that have left thousands in the cold.

"It was a lot of people that were still without power, still without food and just to be here to see the smiles and let them get whatever they need it's a good thing," Holt said.

Families left Pearl Cohn High School, Shwab Elementary and Tusculum Elementary left feeling cared for, with volunteers like Holt serving food with warmth during one of Nashville's most challenging weeks.

Have you witnessed acts of kindness in your community during the storm recovery? Share your story of Nashville neighbors helping neighbors, or let us know if you need help finding resources in your area. Email Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com and watch the full video to see more moments from Pearl Cohn High School's relief efforts.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.