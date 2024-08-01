Volunteers step up to ensure voter turnout in Tennessee primaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers were out today helping people get to the polls.

If you need a reminder, a ride, or a translator, one group is making sure Tennesseans can exercise their right to vote.

TIRRC Votes, the political arm of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), is at the forefront of this effort, pushing the importance of every election.

"It's important because the primaries are very crucial to the general elections," said Luis Pedraza, TIRRC's civic engagement coordinator. "A lot of folks don't get involved until the general, but we want to make sure that the immigrant voice is heard, including people who support our values as an organization."

TIRRC Votes has transformed its headquarters into an election hub, one of five such hubs across the state.

"Tennesseans know that their voice is powerful and that they should be involved in every election," Pedraza said.

Volunteers and TIRRC Votes members were engaging in a variety of activities to boost voter turnout. They wrote postcards to voters for the general election and conducted last-minute outreach through text banks, phone banks, and door-to-door canvassing.

"I tell people all the time, you have to let your voice be heard," said Tequila Johnson, co-founder and CEO of The Equity Alliance.

Johnson reminded people about the value of their vote.

"What we're doing today is making sure that people not only understand what that means, but that they are educated and equipped to go to the polls and make an informed decision on who they want to represent them."

For those needing assistance, these volunteers are ready to help.

TIRRC Votes and its volunteers plan to continue their efforts in the upcoming General Election in November, ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast their vote.

