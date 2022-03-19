Volunteers to plant 75,000 trees around the state for Tennessee Tree Day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To help keep Tennessee green, thousands of volunteers will plant trees across the state Saturday in honor of Tennessee Tree Day. The hope is all of those trees will help to reduce air pollution.

According to the Tennessee Environmental Council, 75,000 trees will be planted by 10,000 volunteers throughout all 95 counties in the state.

They’ll even be planting trees in neighboring states which encompasses all watersheds that flow through the volunteer state.

Trees will be planted to replace those lost to development. Others will be planted to help repair degraded streams, improve water quality and increase habitat for wildlife and pollinators.

The Tennessee Environmental Council said this type of work results in multi-generational benefits to improve the health of our environment. For the volunteers, the organization hopes it instills public awareness about the value of trees, while creating a culture of sustainability in our region.

Over the past 15 years, this event has planted nearly 750,000 trees statewide.