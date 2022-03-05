Volunteers to spend Saturday helping Murfreesboro schools and families.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people representing electric systems across the country will be in town this week for their annual conference.

Some of them will be in Murfreesboro volunteering on a special project Saturday March 5.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association was in Nashville four years ago for its annual conference and each year they host a large community service project.

Members will be spread out in Murfreesboro at five different locations serving area schools and families. Some will be helping serve more than 300 families with Second Harvest in the community and others will be at Patterson Park packaging around five thousand meals for families in need.

Several schools will also be getting upgrades as a part of the service day. Holloway High School will be getting a face lift to its entryways. Wee Care Daycare will be getting a much needed cleaning to its playground. Bradley Academy will have 200 light fixtures converted to LED.

Robert White with Middle Tennessee Electric said Rutherford County is one of the areas the company serves so it was important to give back, letting the community know they care.

"As a co-op, one of the seven main principles of who we are and what we stand for is caring for our communities. This is just another way to say to those we serve thank you, and let us partner with you to serve you and give you a chance to improve a site," said White.