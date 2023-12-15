Volunteers unite to provide aid and support to LatinX community affected by tornado in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the aftermath of the devastating tornado last week, a dedicated group of volunteers is ensuring that every affected community receives the assistance they need.

While numerous helping hands have already extended their support, there is a particular focus on aiding the LatinX community, as volunteers believe in equal assistance for all.

Watch as those around the state help those who need it after the Madison tornado.

Inside the bustling headquarters of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), it's a collective effort as volunteers from Murfreesboro Muslim Youth, Seeds and Bridges, and Yassin's Falafel House from Knoxville gather to make a difference.

Abdou Kattih from Murfreesboro Muslim Youth stresses the importance of providing resources and understanding to those affected by the disaster.

"We created the menu. We created the supply list, purchased the supply list in Murfreesboro, and loaded up on the trucks we came here," Kattih said.

Over 100 meals were prepared with care and compassion for the storm victims in greatest need.

The volunteers not only aim to address immediate needs but also offer words of encouragement to lift spirits during this challenging time.

Dulce Castro, a volunteer with a personal connection to the cause, underscores the significance of assisting the LatinX community.

Originally from Mexico but raised in Madison, Castro has firsthand experience with the struggles that a language barrier can pose when seeking help.

"Since I was six years old, I was translating for my parents, you know, so I can understand that there's other families out there in Madison that had and have the same struggle. I feel like I have been privileged enough to know two languages, and I want to be able to use that resource to give back to my community," Castro said.

In a heartwarming display of unity, individuals from different backgrounds are coming together to support their neighbors.

Despite differences, Castro says it's our humanity that binds everyone together.

"At the end of the day, even if we don't have all the money in the world, even though we may not be from the same place, at the end of the day, we're all humans," she said.

The relief efforts extend beyond meals, as TIRCC organizes community meetings specifically tailored for families directly impacted by the tornado.