Volunteers wanted for training exercise at J Percy Priest Lake

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency is seeking 20 volunteers to stand in as victims in a water borne mass casualty exercise on J Percy Priest Lake on Thursday, June 9.

To participate, volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, know how to swim and be comfortable in water.

Volunteers who participate will be given symptomatic cards and coached on how to act the part they are given. They will be transported to an area of the lake while wearing flotation devices and will enter the water in a marked off and protected area.

First Responders will be extracting the volunteers and transporting them to a casualty collection area for "treatment." Some of the transportation will involve helicopter hoist extractions.

Interested parties are asked to email the Emergency Management Agency at EMA_admin@rutherfordcountytn.gov. If chosen, volunteers will receive documentation that requires a signature and instructions required for the event.

Rutherford County EMA thanks all willing applicants for their time and assistance in keeping responders prepared.