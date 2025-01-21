Vote for this Titans fan as the 2024 NFL Fan of the Year!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Adam McMillan, also known as Titans Man, is from Nashville and he's up for NFL Fan of the Year.
As a proud husband and father, he’s known for his charity work year round. But on Sundays, he's dedicated to firing up the crowd at Nissan stadium. He’s really like the unofficial mascot!
McMillan's super fandom is shared with his nephew who attended every game with him and shared the remarkable passion. Adam’s nephew though lost his life in a car wreck a few years ago. To keep that passion and dedication alive, he honors him every game by dressing up and giving his all to hype up the crowd.
Cast your vote for NFL Fan of the Year here.
