Vote one of three: Titans stadium deal approved in Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans for a new $2.1 billion stadium for the Tennessee Titans took a step forward, but the deal is still far from finalized.

Metro Council members voted to approve the legislation on the first of three votes. A total of 10 council members voted against the plan. A second vote is scheduled for April 4, with a final vote tentatively scheduled for April 18.

Council Member Brett Withers said by delaying the second vote, it would give council members more time to study the details of the plan.

However, before the meeting, a small group of opponents gathered in front of the Historic Metro Courthouse to share their concerns.

They called on council members to make affordable housing and public safety priorities over the stadium, and they questioned how the excavation of land for the project could impact an ancient indigenous city below Nashville. The community leaders called on council members to hold off on voting on the plan until their questions are answered.

"We are at the moment where our city is showing they are prioritizing a new stadium, and prioritizing all these ideas and things that they think they believe in, but it's not what the people want," said Nicole Valentine Vaughn, a south Nashville resident.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Titans said 34 public meetings regarding the stadium plans have been held since July. She said at least 10 more meetings will be held before the next council vote. Council members will also use the additional time to review the more than 250-page ordinance in committee meetings and meet with the Metro Sports Authority.

Council members have already approved the preliminary terms for the stadium, as well as a bill that allows the city to begin collecting revenue from an increased hotel tax once final terms for the stadium are approved.

Funding for the new stadium would include about $1.26 billion in revenue bonds, $500 million in state money, $840 million from the Titans and NFL, and revenue generated from an increased hotel tax.

The enclosed stadium would encompass 1.7 million square feet, feature 60,000 seats, artificial turf, exterior terraces and porches with views of Nashville, and 12,000 square feet of dedicated community space that can be used year-round.

Mayor John Cooper has said the goal is to have the new stadium open in 2026.