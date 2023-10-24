Voter machines working properly in Franklin, election commissioner says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — All of the voting machines are working in Franklin, according to the Williamson County Election Commissioner.

Mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson and aldermanic candidate Jeff Feldman both cried afoul that a barcode issue was preventing voter tabulation. Election Commissioner Chad Gray said that is not true.

Four at-large seats are up for grabs, and so is the mayor's seat. The barcode is about precinct data, but everyone is receiving the same ballot regardless of precinct because all of the seats are at-large for aldermen. Everyone also votes for mayor.

"To my knowledge, at this moment, all of this has been taken care of," he said. "We are at a point where everything is working properly. There are some things being described that are just not accurate.”

Statement from Chad Gray at Williamson County Election Commission.

There is some misinformation being put out about our election process. All voting locations are operating as usual. All equipment is working correctly. We encourage all Franklin residents to vote; polls open… pic.twitter.com/EaV6ufkXQK — City of Franklin (@CityOfFranklin) October 24, 2023

Gray said this is the first election with new voting machines. He said they worked well during early voting because there was only one location with only a handful of machines. He said he knew ahead of time quirks could take place. All candidates were invited to attend a tutorial on how all the new voting machines worked. Gray said Hanson didn't attend.

This year, already 10,000 residents have cast a ballot ahead of election day in Franklin.

Registered voters can participate until 7 p.m. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m., they can cast a ballot.