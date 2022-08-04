Voter turnout for Tennessee primary could be high because of competitive races

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Davidson County had more than 33,000 people vote early for this local primary election, and more people could show up and vote during the general election.

This is because the state features some competitive races on the ballot, like the Tennessee 5th Congressional District, State Senate District 19 and House District 52.

This could bring out more to vote in this state primary.

Polling places close at 7 p.m.

Local school board races, primaries for federal representatives and more are part of the full ballot.

"It’s a really easy process. I just recommend everyone to go out and vote and have their voice be heard," said voter Shea Northfield.

She voted Thursday at the Cleveland Park Community Center.

NewsChannel 5 also caught up with voter Elena Griffo at the same polling place.

"I think it’s really important for everybody to get out and make sure that their voices are heard. This is really the only way that we can make sure that we are represented — especially in Nashville which is just a small bubble and all of Tennessee."

Griffo said she was proud to cast her vote.

"Everything was super smooth. Everyone was really helpful. The process was very easy."

During early voting, 33,755 Davidson County voters voted early in the primary for this local general election.

"Traditionally we split about 50/50, so we should be in that 75,000 range. Now we'll be surprised," said Jeff Roberts, administrator of elections.

He says we could see a bigger turnout for this primary than years before.

"If you look back at 2014, we voted about 3,000 people less early than we did here. If you look at 2018, though, we voted more but in a much more contested race for the US Senate and the governor was an open race."

Voters said residents should turnout in record numbers for all elections.

"I think it’s really important that we come out for all elections so not just the midterms, presidential elections but local elections are what affect all of us as a community," said Northfield.

Voters and Roberts so far tell NewsChannel 5 there have been no issues voting today in Davidson County.