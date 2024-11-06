Voters in Nolensville pass referendum to add wine to its retail food stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Voters in one Williamson County town have passed a referendum to add wine to its retail food stores.

Nearly 90% of voters in Nolensville opted for the sale of wine at retail food stores. Only 917 people voted against the referendum compared to 7,424 for the legal sale.

State lawmakers approved a measure about ten years ago, giving local municipalities the power to decide for themselves.

The process began with gathering signatures to show support.

Then, local leaders had to approve a referendum to be placed on the ballot. From there the people spoke and the support for the move was astounding. Before official results came in the TN Grocers and Convenience Store Association spoke on the outcry from the growing town.

"The people in Nolensville have made it clear just by putting it on the ballot, that they would like to buy wine when they buy their food, and we're very confident that they're going to make that decision tonight," said TN Grocers & Convenience Store Association's Rob Ikard.

One big reason for this push in Nolensville: both Publix and Kroger plan to open new grocery stores there soon. Those stores are expected to open within the next two years.

