Voting is open in TDOT's Name a Snowplow contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to help choose names for snowplows in four regions of the state.

The four names that receive the most votes will be given to snowplows in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

You can vote on TDOT's website for your favorite name. All you have to do is select the button next to an option and then click "submit form."

The website is not currently displaying which contenders have the most votes, but the range of selections includes 25 options and primarily consists of puns.

Here are the 25 names from which you can choose:



Big Leplowski

Big Orange

BoomBoomPlow

Brinestone Plowboy

Darth Blader

Don't flurry, be happy

Freeze Slick Mafia

Gatlinbrr

Graceland Growler

Grit & Brine

King Henry

Melton John

MilkNBread

Nashville Plowdators

No More, Mr. Ice Guy!

Reba McEnplower

Rhinestone Plowboy

Sleetwood Mac

Snowlene

Snowletta Lynn

Sweet Child O' Brine

Tennessee VolunCLEAR

Thaw Enforcement

Tim McThaw

You're Welcome