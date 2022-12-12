Voting is open in TDOT's Name a Snowplow contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to help choose names for snowplows in four regions of the state.
The four names that receive the most votes will be given to snowplows in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
You can vote on TDOT's website for your favorite name. All you have to do is select the button next to an option and then click "submit form."
The website is not currently displaying which contenders have the most votes, but the range of selections includes 25 options and primarily consists of puns.
Here are the 25 names from which you can choose:
- Big Leplowski
- Big Orange
- BoomBoomPlow
- Brinestone Plowboy
- Darth Blader
- Don't flurry, be happy
- Freeze Slick Mafia
- Gatlinbrr
- Graceland Growler
- Grit & Brine
- King Henry
- Melton John
- MilkNBread
- Nashville Plowdators
- No More, Mr. Ice Guy!
- Reba McEnplower
- Rhinestone Plowboy
- Sleetwood Mac
- Snowlene
- Snowletta Lynn
- Sweet Child O' Brine
- Tennessee VolunCLEAR
- Thaw Enforcement
- Tim McThaw
- You're Welcome