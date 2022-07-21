NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is announcing the "Tennessee's Best-Looking Cruiser Award" as part of its 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge.

The contest will recognize the Tennessee law enforcement agency with the coolest or most creative cruiser photo. All agencies in the state are eligible to enter.

Voting for the contest is open to the public. Each voter may only submit one vote using one email address. Extra votes will be discarded. Email irregularities will be monitored to ensure fairness.

The winning agency will be picked based on ranked voting, so each voter will pick their top three pictures in order.

You can vote for your favorites at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office contest website. The deadline to vote is August 3 before 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions is directed to contact your THSO Law Enforcement Liaison or email Joe Powell at jdpowell@tntech.edu.

Contest winners will be announced and awarded at the Law Enforcement Challenge on August 19.