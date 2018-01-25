VP Pence To Address Religious Broadcasters In Nashville

1:40 PM, Jan 25, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 20: Republican Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence acknowledges the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

John Moore
Copyright Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at a convention of religious broadcasters next month in Tennessee.

A news release from the National Religious Broadcasters says Pence will address the group's annual convention on Feb. 27 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.

The convention, called Proclaim 18, will run from Feb. 27 until March 2.

Jerry Johnson, the group's president, says evangelical broadcasters eagerly anticipate hearing what the former conservative radio show host has to say.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top