VUMC Adult Hospital and Emergency Department are 'completely full' amid COVID surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant, hospitals across Middle Tennessee are filling up, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

VUMC released a statement saying the hospital is full and urged everyone eligible to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

“Our Adult Hospital and Emergency Department are completely full. Due to constraints on all levels of bed capacity, we are limiting elective cases and declining transfer requests from many hospitals. The Middle Tennessee Transfer Coordinating Center is up and running to try to balance the load around the city. Those transfers are being placed in hospitals despite capacity and staffing challenges. This is a significant stressor to our health care staff and providers. Patients we are treating for COVID are all ages, with some in their early to mid-20s being very sick. We continue to see that the majority, more than 90%, of those admitted for COVID are unvaccinated and those that are vaccinated are also are severely immunocompromised. We urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated ASAP and masks do help limit the transmission of COVID.”

Last week, the hospital announced it would be postponing non-urgent surgeries in order to make room for the demand for beds.