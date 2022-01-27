VUMC to research children's allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been widely available for children as young as five since the fall, but research continues on its impact to those prone to allergic reactions.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is leading a new study focusing on children who have had allergic reactions to prior vaccines or medications.

Researchers are looking to enroll anyone ages 5 to 17 who has not had the vaccine yet. The study needs about 20 volunteers. Participants with no history of severe allergic reactions are also needed.

Vanderbilt completed the study with adults and believe it's necessary to look at all ages.

Investigator Dr. Elizabeth Phillips understands families may have a hesitancy to get vaccinations if their child has had a reaction in the past, but she stresses that the trial is a safe place for kids to get their COVID vaccine since they will be closely monitored and observed by the Children's Hospital.

Phillips hopes that level of care provides some comfort to families.

Researchers said it's been more than a year since the start of the vaccine roll out and true allergies associated with vaccine have proven to be very rare.

Since they cannot assume that highly allergic children will react like highly allergic adults to the vaccine the study is necessary.

Call 615-831-4277 or email allergy@vumc.org to obtain more information. A pre-screening survey for the study can be found here.