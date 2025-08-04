Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking appeals for new trial, hearing begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high-profile mass shooting case is back in court Monday morning.

Travis Reinking, the man convicted in the deadly Waffle House shooting in Antioch, is now asking for a new trial.

This appeal comes seven years after the shooting and more than three years after his conviction to serve four life sentences

The hearing starts this morning in front of Judge Mark Fishburn. It's scheduled to last up to five days, but it’s not clear if it will actually take that long.

Reinking was found guilty on 14 counts which included four first-degree murder charges after he opened fire inside a Waffle House in Antioch on April 2018.

Four people were killed in the attack: Taurean Sanderlin, Joe Perez, Akilah DaSilva and DeEbony Groves.

The shooting ended when James Shaw Jr. hailed as a hero wrestled the rifle away from Reinking.

The court will now consider arguments from Reinking’s defense team for why he should be granted a new trial.

