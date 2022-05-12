Waffle House shooting victim family awarded $212 million in damages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A personal injury jury has granted the family of one Waffle House shooting victim $212 million in damages.

Shaundelle Brooks’ — mother of Akilah DaSilva — filed a wrongful death in 2018 against Travis Reinking and his father Jeffrey Reinking. In 2022, a jury found Travis Reinking guilty for the deaths of DaSilva and others for shooting them at an Antioch Waffle House. Jeffery Reinking previously settled his portion of the suit. That leaves Travis Reinking as the only responsible party in the suit.

“Ms. Brooks has never stopped fighting for her son and continues to do everything in her power to prevent another mother from feeling the pain that she experiences every single day. She hopes that this historic verdict will send the message that unlawfully transferring a firearm to someone who is not authorized to possess one can result in massive liability for everyone involved, and that anyone who is considering doing that should think twice," her attorney Daniel Horowitz said in a statement.

Horowitz said it was the biggest personal injury settlement in the court's jurisdictional history.

