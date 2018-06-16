Waffle House Victim Remembered On 22nd Birthday

PORTLAND, Tenn. - A birthday celebration was held in honor and memory of DeEbony Groves.

DeEbony would have celebrated her 22nd birthday Saturday, so her friends and family gathered to remember the young woman who was killed in a shooting at an Antioch Waffle House in April.

She was a senior at Belmont University, and her mother received her diploma during the graduation ceremony in May that she would have been involved in by her brother's side.

To remember her on her birthday Saturday, shirts were created in her honor with the words "Yes, Jesus Loves Me" on the back. Just before she passed away, friends said she was singing "Jesus Loves Me."

The celebration was held with family and friends at Grace Tabernacle Christian Center in Portland Saturday morning.

For those interested, memorial t-shirts for DeEbony are still available at this link.