Waiting list for family affordable housing in Metro Nashville to open online Tuesday

Applications open Tuesday at noon
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 07, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Online applications for an affordable housing waiting list offered by the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will be available starting Tuesday. The applications will open at noon, and close at 3 p.m. Friday.

The homes on offer are located at Andrew Jackson Courts. Of particular note is that anybody who is currently on the waiting list for Andrew Jackson Courts must reapply to remain on the waiting list.

Entries on the list will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Andrew Jackson Courts is located at 1457 Jackson Street, and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Applications are only available for completion online, and can be completed at any time of day during the open application period at the Nashville MDHA website. In order to fill out the application, applicants must register a username and password with a valid email address.

MDHA promises that the application takes around ten minutes to complete. Once submitted, users should receive an email confirming their submission.

If a potential applicant needs assistance with the application, the MDHA management office can be called at 615-252-3708, between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, assistance is limited to phone calls.

A sample application is available here. The sample cannot be completed in lieu of the true application.

