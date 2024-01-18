Waiting on trash pickup in Nashville? You will be until next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In what may feel like another weather downfall, Nashville has to suspend its trash pickup until Monday.

Metro Water Services explained that the road conditions in neighborhoods hadn't cleared up enough to run its normal routes.

"As for drop-off sites, we will resume site operations as soon as road conditions allow, though sites may be at capacity," city officials said. "Please know that these decisions were not made lightly and our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our employees and the community.

Without regular pick-up, convenience centers are slated to open on Saturday but could have to remain depending on the weather.

For more information, go to nashville.gov/departments/water.