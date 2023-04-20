Watch Now
Waitlists for two family properties in Nashville open at the end of April

WTVF
Posted at 10:03 AM, Apr 20, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency is opening up the waitlists for two family properties in Nashville.

Applications for Levy Place and Napier Place are on a first-come, first-served basis and will only be accepted online.

Levy Place is located at 303 Foster St. in East Nashville and features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments.

Their waitlist will be open from noon on April 25 until 3 p.m. on April 27.

If you are in need of assistance, you can call the management office at 615-252-3674 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. on April 25.

Napier Place is located at 648 Claiborne St. in South Nashville and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Their waitlist will be open from noon on April 26 until 3 p.m. on April 28.

Those interested who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-2288 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. on April 26.

Applications can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period.

