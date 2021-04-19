Walk-in COVID vaccinations now available at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Metro continues its push to get 50% of residents vaccinated by May, walk-ins will now be accepted for vaccinations at Music City Center.

As the U.S. hits the 50% COVID vaccination mark, Nashville still has a way to go. As of Friday, 36% of residents have had at least one dose.

There will be 500 walk-in appointments starting Monday morning, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. You can also schedule an appointment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This is in part because of some appointments had been going unfilled, but Metro had planned to open up this venue at some point for walk ins.

All of this is happening as we keep working towards herd immunity.

“We began offering the two dose Pfizer vaccine by appointment at Music City Center on January 30, and since then we've given nearly 2,000 doses of the vaccine each day,” Dr. Gill Wright, Metro Health’s interim Chief Medical Director, said on Thursday.

If you are a Davidson County resident and got your first Pfizer vaccine outside of the county, you can come here to get your second. Just bring your vaccine card.

To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Music City Center, visit asafenashville.org or call 615-862-7777. You can also make an appointment for the drive-thru clinic at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike.

More info: What to expect if you're getting a COVID vaccine at Music City Center