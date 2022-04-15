Walk The Moon, Tanya Tucker to headline 2022 Nashville Pride festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2022 Nashville Pride Festival lineup has officially been released, with WALK THE MOON and Tanya Tucker set to headline.

This year's festival is set for June 25 and 26 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Last year's event, which was held in September rather than in June due to COVID-19, ended a day early due to heavy rainfall.

On Saturday, June 25, a parade will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through downtown Nashville. The festival will open that day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. WALK THE MOON, Bully, Dave Audé, Jackie Faye, Daisha McBride and The Kentucky Gentlemen are among the performers planned for Saturday.

On Sunday, June 26, the festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tanya Tucker, VINCINT, Michaela Jaé, Jaime Wyatt, Siena Liggins, Bantug, Gina Venier and Mike Maimone are among the performers.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit the Nashville Pride website.