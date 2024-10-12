Walk the Talk at Centennial raises awareness for violent crime deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The names on the Children's Memory Garden mounment are children who died too soon due to violent crimes.

You Have the Power 's Walk the Talk began where the monument stands. The organization's founder, Andrea Conte, spoke before the walk.

"You Have the Power exists to reach out to those impacted by violent crime," said Conte. "Those impacted from violent crime are everyone from children to grandparents."

Dozens joined in the walk, some with a yellow rose pinned to their chests to remember loved ones killed from domestic violence.

Debbie Gray wears the yellow rose and remembers her sister and neice, Crystal Faith.

"Years ago my niece was killed by her father in a double murder-suicide," said Gray. "It is easy to think of them as statistics or just a name but what I love about what You Have the Power has done is remember the children's stories not by how they died."

Preventing domestic violence deaths is what You have the Power does by honoring victims, promoting gun safety and acknowledging each tragic loss.

"One of the things we can do is safe storage of weapons that will save lives," said Conte.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).