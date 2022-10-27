Walk to End Alzheimer's offers uplifting chance to raise money, support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 is a proud sponsor of the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's event at Nissan Stadium Saturday morning. The event will raise money for Alzheimer's research and care. This is a disease that affects just about every family.

"I can truly say I love what I do, and I'm passionate," said David Adams of David Adams Wealth Group.

Articles about David hang from the walls, including headlines like, 'Adviser to the Stars.'

"We do wealth management," David said. "We meet with a lot of small business owners, entrepreneurs, and then we have a lot of musicians in town as well."

"Clients will stop by at least twice a week to see Jolene and not even want to see me," laughed David, turning his attention to his dog, Jolene. She is the star. She is our director of stress management. She has her own business cards. She earns her paycheck!"

David, someone who's become so known for his advice in planning, was given something in his life that no one is ever prepared for.

"Her name is Martha," said David, referring to his mother. "Just a sweet, kind person. Her and my father have been married going on 45, 46 years."

Three years ago Martha was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"Needless to say, it's been beyond hard," said David. "It's such a cruel disease. We miss my mom. She is no longer recognizing us. She wouldn't be able to say, 'oh, that's my son, David.' That's heartbreaking."

David wanted to do something. He learned about the walk just two days before the event last year and quickly sent a message to his clients.

"We raised a pretty decent amount of money in just 24 hours, maybe $5,000 or so," he remembered. "We went and did the walk. It lit a spark in me, 'David, you need to be an advocate for this. You have access to a lot of people in the community that have wealth and want to give.'"

For this Saturday's walk, David is a main sponsor, making a plan to take one of the walk routes alongside Jolene, his dad, his office staff, and his clients.

"So, it's gonna be Team Martha," said David, referring to purple shirts he's made for his group. "Yeah, it means a lot to have people beside you. That means the world."

For information on Saturday's walk and to register, visit here.