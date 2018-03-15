Walkout Highlights Impact Of Gun Violence On Youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For many of the students at Pearl Cohn High School who participated in the National School Walkout, the event highlighted an issue facing their communities.
About 200 students were given by permission by the school to walk out and march for more than two miles before returning to class.
Following the march, several of the students discussed in their class what was experienced and the meaning behind the walkout.
"We didn't only walk out for the 17 lives in Florida but we walked out for the 17 lives we lost here. Most people right now when they go home they're going home to something hurtful. Some people don't have parents because of gun violence," one student said.
The march lasted for more than two miles for roughly an hour on Jefferson Street and around Nashville General Hospital.
The students walked with signs demanding an end to gun violence.
They marched for more than 17 minutes because they wanted to honor the lives lost in their community in recent years.
"We needed extended time to speak for them and walk for them," said another student.
"We laugh to keep from crying because we go through a lot. We tend to be strong during laughter not show much emotions with crying," said a third student.
After the march, the students held a conversation after reading comments about their march. Some on social media accused them of having guns and called them 'ignorant' and 'apes'.
"For them to sit there and tear us down like that wasn't nice. They could've said it in a better way. We lose people everyday to gun violence and all types of other violence," added another student.
The march also honored 18-year-old Javonte Robinson, a former Pearl Cohn football player shot and killed last January.