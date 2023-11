NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting on Friday, November 10, Walmart will be rolling out sensory-friendly shopping hours.

This will take place at locations across the country, so you should be able to have access to these special hours wherever you choose to shop!

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day, Walmart will make the shopping environment more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by creating a less stimulating environment.

There is no end date in place for this rollout.