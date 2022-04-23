Walmart's Wellness Day event prioritizes affordable health options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Walmart's quarterly Wellness Day event is inviting communities to get free health screenings and affordable immunizations in a one-day event on Saturday.

Wellness Day is taking place in over 4,600 pharmacies across the country from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goal of the event is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay healthy by knowing their numbers and having the ability to seek the kinds of care they need.

All of the following services will be made available:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Some locations will offer vision screenings as well.

Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association's efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the "Reclaim Your Rhythm" campaign.

For more information, or to locate the nearest event, customers can visit Walmart's wellness hub link.