NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — St. Luke's annual toy drive is on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9 for kids 18 and younger.

Their annual tradition helps serve low-income and working-poor households so their kids can receive toys on Christmas.

They are on track to giving toys out to over 600+ kids this year a major jump from what they did last year.

However, they need more toy donations to help bring joy to families in need.

The deadline for donations has been extended from Dec. 4 to the 7.