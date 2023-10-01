Watch Now
Want to help make Nashville clean? Join the Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup

a county-wide litter clean-up on October 7 and 8
img-0656_orig.jpg
Tennessee Environmental Council
Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 13:43:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — “We want to clean up Nashville’s streets and streams together,” Allyson Davenport, the event coordinator for the Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup, said. “Our goal is to have one cleanup event in each of Nashville’s 35 Metro Council Districts, and to remove at least 15,000 pounds of litter in two days.”

Sunday, October 1 is the last day to sign up for the Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup. The cleanup is October 7 and 8. It is a county-wide litter cleanup coordinated by the nonprofit Tennessee Environment Council (TEC). It is also in partnership with Metro Watership Services and other are nonprofits.

Here is a list of the sites where cleanups are being hosted, and it has been growing since it was made:

Richland CreekWest ParkCooper CreekCooper RoadFair ParkPercy
Priest
Lake
Hamilton Creek Recreation AreaStones RiverHartman ParkWhites CreekBrowns CreekBrowns Creek
Park
Whites GreenwayPercy
Priest
Lake		McCabe Park GreenwayBell
Road		Ezell
Road
Park		West Park
Whitfield ParkSevenmile CreekLittle Harpeth RiverHarpeth River

You can sign up online to be a part of a cleanup. Once you sign up, you will be sent an email with more details.

"We hope people will go online today and sign up to host or join a clean-up in their area," Davenport said.

