Want to help make Nashville clean? Join the Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — “We want to clean up Nashville’s streets and streams together,” Allyson Davenport, the event coordinator for the Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup, said. “Our goal is to have one cleanup event in each of Nashville’s 35 Metro Council Districts, and to remove at least 15,000 pounds of litter in two days.”

Sunday, October 1 is the last day to sign up for the Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup. The cleanup is October 7 and 8. It is a county-wide litter cleanup coordinated by the nonprofit Tennessee Environment Council (TEC). It is also in partnership with Metro Watership Services and other are nonprofits.

Here is a list of the sites where cleanups are being hosted, and it has been growing since it was made:



Richland Creek West Park Cooper Creek Cooper Road Fair Park Percy

Priest

Lake Hamilton Creek Recreation Area Stones River Hartman Park Whites Creek Browns Creek Browns Creek

Park Whites Greenway Percy

Priest

Lake McCabe Park Greenway Bell

Road Ezell

Road

Park West Park Whitfield Park Sevenmile Creek Little Harpeth River Harpeth River

You can sign up online to be a part of a cleanup. Once you sign up, you will be sent an email with more details.

"We hope people will go online today and sign up to host or join a clean-up in their area," Davenport said.

Greater Nashville Litter Cleanup