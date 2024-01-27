Want to learn CPR? Franklin Fire Department offering free classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Fire Department is offering free CPR classes every Saturday in February in honor of American Heart Month.

The classes are from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Franklin City Hall Training Room, and participants will learn adult, child and infant CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) and how to relieve choking.

Franklin firefighters who are paramedics and American Heart Association CPR instructors are teaching the classes.

They are recommended for anyone who is 12 years and older — it is not for certification, just for anyone wanting to learn CPR skills.

Registration is available online.