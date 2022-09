NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority are joining forces Wednesday to help give residents tips on lowering their energy bills.

Officials will run the workshop at Plaza Mariachi at 5:30 p.m.

Those interested at the event can apply for the Home Uplift plan, which would give homeowners an energy makeover at no cost. The work would be worth up to $10,000.

No reservations are necessary to attend. Food and children's activities will be available.