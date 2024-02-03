Want to pick your preferred presidential candidate? Register to vote before Feb. 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March 5 is the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary elections — and Feb. 5 is the last day to register to vote in them in Tennessee.

“Almost one million citizens cast their ballots early during the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary,” said Coordinator of Elections, Mark Goins. “We encourage all eligible Tennesseans who have not registered to vote to do so, vote early, and let your voices be heard.”

How can you register if you haven't already?

You can download the GoVoteTN app to register, as well as view a sample ballot, find your polling location, see voter ID requirements and find out the upcoming election dates.

Or, you can view the "how to register to vote" guidelines on the Tennessee elections website.

How can you check your registration status?

There is a voter registration status check online where you can make sure you are still registered by typing in some simple details.

What is the Presidential Preference Primary election?

This election is not one where voters are selecting the party's nominee directly — rather, it is an opportunity for voters to pick which candidate they prefer to be nominated.

Then, based on the results of the vote, state parties will award delegates.

The Republican party in Tennessee elects two types of delegates:



At-large (representing the entire state / appearing on the ballot in every county)

Delegates from each Congressional District

Once the delegates are elected, they vote at the party's national convention for the party's official presidential candidate.

The Republican National Convention is in July in Wisconsin. The Democratic National Convention is in August in Chicago.

Who will be on the ballot?

Delagate candidates

Presidential Candidates

Republican Primary Ballot:



Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Democratic Primary Ballot:

Joseph R. Biden

For more information on voter registration and other voter resources, call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.