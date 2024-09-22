Want to reduce water pollution in Tennessee? This grant could help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to help reduce water pollution in Tennessee?

This grant could help.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is accepting grant proposals for any water projects that can help reduce nonpoint source pollution (NPS) and improve water quality in Tennessee.

NPS pollution means contanimants like pesticides, sediments, fertilizers, chemicals and other possible pollutants.

If you are a nonprofit, local business, soil and water conservation district, or a state university looking to apply, applications are open until December 2 this year. The grant also implements training, water quality monitoring and education so that the pollution management is consistent.

“This cost share funding is a direct investment in improving water quality across Tennessee,” said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. “By supporting projects that reduce pollutants in our natural water sources, we’re not only protecting the environment but also promoting the health of people and wildlife. Our focus is on watershed restoration and raising awareness about nonpoint source pollution.”

If you or someone you know wants to apply, just make sure you meet the specific criteria and apply online.