Want to save a building? Tennessee wants to hear your preservation idea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grant program designed to renovate and preserve the state's commercial historic buildings has another round of funding open.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Monday that letters of intent are now being requested for the Tennessee Historic Development Grant Program.

In 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly approved $4.8 million for the projects. This past year, legislators approved a second round of funding. The purpose behind the funding is to encourage communities and developers to invest in buildings that sit idle to create economic growth.

The funds encourage communities and private developers to invest in buildings that have contributed to a community’s history but now sit idle. These buildings can once again contribute to the economy through job creation and commercial opportunities.

Letters of interest can be submitted up until June 15. Applications are open June 30 to Aug. 19.

Applicants will be notified of award later this fall.

