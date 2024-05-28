Want to see the synchronous fireflies without a lottery? One Knox County property has the answer

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rare phenomenon is about to happen in East Tennessee as the Synchronous fireflies will make their return next month.

Many apply year after year in a lottery drawing to see the sight, but there's actually a way to view the fireflies for only a few bucks.

From June 7-18, a spot called Molly Branch Fireflies in Knox County opens its doors to the public for the viewing.

While the lottery is for viewing around the Great Smoky Mountains, this viewing focuses on the synchronous fireflies called snappy sync fireflies. They're a bit different than what you'd see in the mountains blinking in unison in large groups.

Taking a trip out to the private property will allow families to enjoy the beauty of nature while being mesmerized by the hundreds of lightning bugs.

Tickets range from $7-$12 and families are able to pick which day to view. Tickets are first come first served.