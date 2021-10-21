Want to work at Fall Creek Falls? Now's your chance

SPENCER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Parks is offering up jobs at its new lodge at Fall Creek Falls in Van Buren County.

A job fair will happen Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 for a variety of jobs. The event take place at the lodge beginning each of those days at 9 a.m., and interviews will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park last year opened a $2.7 million, 4,800 square-foot visitors center as part of the $184 million in investment in capital projects in state parks across Tennessee.

“We are excited about the opening soon of this beautiful lodge at Fall Creek Falls, and we will welcome those who want to be a part of it,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Tennesseans are accustomed to having a top-notch staff at our facilities, and we expect the same at this one. We invite everyone who is interested to apply.”

The highly anticipated $40.4 million lodge will have 85 rooms, conference space and a full-service restaurant and lounge.

Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of Tennessee’s largest and most visited state parks. The park encompasses more than 29,800 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. It features 30 cabins and 222 campsites, as well as camping. More than 56 miles of trails can be explored. The Nature Center at Fall Creek Falls offers hands-on environmental education through naturalist-led programs. The park also features the Fall Creek Falls Golf Course and pro shop. It includes the adventurous Canopy Challenge Course including wobbly bridges, rope swings and zip lines. The park has four playgrounds and five covered picnic pavilions.

It is expected to support more than 30 full-time and part-time jobs. For some of the jobs, there will be multiple positions. All lead, supervisor and manager positions will be full-time.

Jobs will not be posted online in advance but will be posted online after the job fairs with any jobs remaining unfilled.

Interested candidates are encouraged to attend one of the two job fairs. Those who are unable to attend either event may still submit an application before Nov. 5 and will be offered a virtual interview that must take place between Oct. 29 and Nov. 6. An application may be submitted at this link.

More information on Lodge Fall Creek Falls at tnstateparks.com.