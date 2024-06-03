Watch Now
Want unlimited tastings and a ticket to a future Preds game? Check this festival out!

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 03, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Love the Preds? Love Craft Beer? We've got the perfect event for you!

The 2024 Preds Craft Beer Fest will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena!

A general admission ticket is $75 and gets you entry, unlimited tastings and a 5oz souvenir glass. (prives will increase to $85 on June 8).

Your ticket also includes a free balcony-level ticket to a select October or November home game next season!

Proceeds benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community.

You can find ticket info right here!

