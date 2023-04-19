Wanted man charged with endangering child after high-speed chase through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A high-speed chase broke out on the Briley Parkway at 1:30 PM, where a man was apprehended with his one-year-old son in the back seat.

Dontae Thomas was first spotted at Love's gas station on Trinity Lane, where the police discovered him in his car, where he had 10 outstanding warrants, nine felonies, and a canceled driver's license.

The pursuit began on Briley PKWY north; Thomas started weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds, with police and Air One following him.

Once he got to Neelys Bend Road, he stopped in a ditch and began running away with his son in the back seat.

Detectives eventually caught up to him and arrested him after briefly resisting arrest.

Detectives found his one-year-old son in the car unrestrained with no car seat.

He was charged with aggravated child endangerment.