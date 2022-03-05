Wanted man leads detectives on a pursuit in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wanted man led Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Detectives on a pursuit ending in Wilson County Friday night.

29-year-old convicted felon, Fernando Flores, has outstanding warrants in Nashville and in California. Police learned that Flores has two warrants for aggravated robbery and felony theft when detectives discovered his vehicle traveling on I-65 South and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The Violent Crimes Detectives were able to locate Flores with the assistance of a THP helicopter. Flores was driving a black Nissan Frontier into a parking lot off Stewarts Ferry Pike. Flores was blocked in by detectives, but he drove into a police vehicle and was able to escape.

A pursuit for Flores began in Wilson County on I-40 East. THP, Mt. Juliet Police, and the Wilson's County Sheriff's office assisted in the pursuit and were able to help bring Flores into Central Pike, where the Frontier crashed.

Metro Nashville Police Department

MNPD K-9 Unit took Flores into custody. Flores was charged with felony evading arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony vandalism in addition to his outstanding warrants. Flores' bond is set at $65,000.