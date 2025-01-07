Warm up with the sound of music during Cheekwood's Winter Concert Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Things may be chilly, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and enjoy special events in the area!

Cheekwood's Winter Concert Series features a dynamic lineup of musicians during its trio of intimate performances.

The performances will take place at 7 p.m. on January 25, February 14 and March 1 at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. Tickets for members is $35 and for non-members it's $45.

You can purchase tickets here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.