WARREN COUNTY, Ky. - Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky confirmed a missing mentally ill man has been found.

The 26-year-old from Bowling Green reportedly got out of a vehicle at the intersection of Morgantown Road and Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Walmart, and he was listed as missing soon after.

Authorities confirmed he was found safe Friday. Further details were not released.