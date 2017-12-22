Warren County Fatal Crash Under Investigation

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities said they’re investigating a fatal crash in McMinnville.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in Warren County on Old Nashville Highway.

According to reports, a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 27-year-old Asia J. Smartt, crossed over the median and hit another vehicle, driven by 77-year-old John L. Winburn.

The crash caused Winburn's vehicle to travel down a large embankment.

Winburn passed away at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Deanna Winburn, was injured in the crash.

Smartt and a passenger in her vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Jay T. Fults, were also injured.

Authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said criminal charges were pending.

