Warren County Fatal Crash Under Investigation

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 37°
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities said they’re investigating a fatal crash in McMinnville.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in Warren County on Old Nashville Highway.
According to reports, a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 27-year-old Asia J. Smartt, crossed over the median and hit another vehicle, driven by 77-year-old John L. Winburn.
The crash caused Winburn's vehicle to travel down a large embankment.
Winburn passed away at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, 72-year-old Deanna Winburn, was injured in the crash.
Smartt and a passenger in her vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Jay T. Fults, were also injured.
Authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said criminal charges were pending.